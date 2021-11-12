ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ITM Power’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.