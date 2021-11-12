ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Increased to GBX 140 by Analysts at Barclays

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 138.75 ($1.81).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 125.95 ($1.65). 7,959,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,195. ITV has a one year low of GBX 88.24 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 207.46.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.