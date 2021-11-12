J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $275,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co cut its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.74. 464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,486. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.10.

