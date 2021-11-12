J Arnold Wealth Management Co Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF makes up 0.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 3.29% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20,481.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

