J Arnold Wealth Management Co Invests $44,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $153.95. 2,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,372. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

