J Arnold Wealth Management Co Purchases 12,529 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF comprises 3.9% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 258.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter.

BJK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.10. 13,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,012. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42.

