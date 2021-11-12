J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. 96 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,109,557. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.