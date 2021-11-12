J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,704,195. The company has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

