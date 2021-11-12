J. Richard Kushel Sells 405 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLK stock opened at $965.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $898.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $886.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $654.87 and a fifty-two week high of $971.78.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.