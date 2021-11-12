Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JXN stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

JXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

