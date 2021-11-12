James R. Hatfield Sells 3,327 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

