Jason Mironov Sells 647,944 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 647,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $47,643,322.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $113,897,451.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,028.80.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.20, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

