Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 16,219 FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after buying an additional 644,013 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FINV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.87.

FINV opened at $6.61 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.