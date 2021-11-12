Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Makes New $667,000 Investment in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.59. 5,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,327. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708 over the last 90 days.

ACVA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

