JavaScript Token (JS) Price Tops $0.0011

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. JavaScript Token has a market cap of $8,613.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JavaScript Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,780,532.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80289063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00071870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00098277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.98 or 0.07201436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,285.24 or 0.99922541 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JavaScript Token Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JavaScript Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.