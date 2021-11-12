Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allakos in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $8.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.40.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $83.24 on Thursday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allakos by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after acquiring an additional 225,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after acquiring an additional 83,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

