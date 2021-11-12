Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.
MO opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
