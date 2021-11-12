Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

MO opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

