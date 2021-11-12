Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Petrofac Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Petrofac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

