Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Vail Resorts, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

NYSE:MTN opened at $352.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $254.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.06.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

