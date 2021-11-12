Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kingfisher in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kingfisher stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. Kingfisher has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

