Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after acquiring an additional 544,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

