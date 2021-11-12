Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.24% of TELA Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 130.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 22,350 shares of company stock worth $278,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.