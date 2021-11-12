Jefferies Group LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

