Jefferies Group LLC Sells 63,301 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,301 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,773,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

Shares of EW opened at $114.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.