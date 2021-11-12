Jefferies Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $222.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.46 and a 200 day moving average of $208.25. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.46 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

