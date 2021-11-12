Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

Shares of JEN opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a one year high of €34.86 ($41.01). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 27.89.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

