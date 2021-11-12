JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $61.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

