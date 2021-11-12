JMP Securities Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $11.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 154.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

