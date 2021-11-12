JMP Securities Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target to $11.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 154.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
