JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. JOANN has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

