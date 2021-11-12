John B. Berding Sells 15,957 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John B. Berding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

