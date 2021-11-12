John Sakys Sells 1,000 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total transaction of $317,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, John Sakys sold 2,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $619,720.00.

On Friday, September 10th, John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.24. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $327.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $297.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

