Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of JCI opened at $76.18 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

