Joseph L. Garrett Sells 780 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.57 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,413,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

