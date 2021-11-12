JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.80 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.74 ($9.10).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.72 ($9.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.33. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

