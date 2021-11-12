JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,658 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $103.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.