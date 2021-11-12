JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.56.

NYSE:IFF opened at $150.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,096,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

