JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $168.15 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $182.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

