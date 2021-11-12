JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HSBC began coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NEXXY stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.22. Nexi has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $24.00.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

