JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $71.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $511.20 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

