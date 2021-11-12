JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

