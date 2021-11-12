JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 365,478 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,478 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of TherapeuticsMD worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 817,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 185,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $279.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.79.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

