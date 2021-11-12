JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 511,021 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,021 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

