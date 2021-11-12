JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,523 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Republic First Bancorp worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

FRBK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.33. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

