JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 73,042 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 73,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Safe Bulkers worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 132,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 121,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE SB opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

