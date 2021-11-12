JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 83.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

GAMCU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.