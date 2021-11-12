Judy G. Hamel Sells 10,764 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.16 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

