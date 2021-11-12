KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will report sales of $507.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $545.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $529.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.