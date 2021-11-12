Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares Down 8.6%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) shares traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

