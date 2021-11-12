KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report issued on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 9,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in KB Home by 58.6% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 11.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

