Keep Network Hits Market Capitalization of $390.28 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $390.28 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00053746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.85 or 0.00221055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00090365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,658,379 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

